An Arctic blast and winter storm claimed at least 38 lives in the US and Canada
Destructive winds and heavy snow dipped temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius
The storm has also left tens of thousands of households in both the countries without electricity this holiday weekend.
Thousands of flights have been cancelled and more than 55 million Americans still remain under wind chill alert.
The reach of the blizzard conditions has been unprecedented, stretching from Canada as far south as Texas.
A bus rolled over on an icy road near the town of Merritt.
As per reports, millions of people were under winter storm advisories or warnings, with meteorologists saying it was so cold in places that anyone venturing outside risked frostbite within minutes.