A Glimpse into Assam State Zoo's Rich Biodiversity
The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden was established in the year 1957
The zoo was inaugurated and opened to public for the first time in the year 1958.
The Assam State Zoo is located in the Hengrabari Reserve Forest in the capital city of Guwahati
It comprises of a unique diversity of varied flora and fauna species and houses more than 112 species in all.
Owing to its rich fauna, The Assam State Zoo is popularly known as "Green Lung" of the Guwahati city.