Yaar
Yaar: Yaar or ‘Buddy’ which has been defined as 'friend, mate' in the dictionary, saw its first English usage in 1963. It is used as a friendly way of addressing somebody, specifically a friend.
Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar also known as sun salutation is also a part of the Oxford dictionary. It is a series of yoga poses linked by fluid movements which literally means paying “obeisance to the sun god”.
Ghee
The super food ghee is one of the important ingredients in traditional Indian cooking. It has a lot of nutritional health benefits and is used for a variety of medicinal and eating purposes. The Oxford Dictionary defines ghee as, “clarified butter made from the milk of a buffalo or cow”.
Dadagiri
Another word that have been added to the Oxford Dictionary is the word Dadagiri. The dictionary translates the meaning of this word to “the act of using strength and power to frighten or hurt weaker people".
Jugaad
The dictionary describes the word as "a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way". It was included in the dictionary on 2017.