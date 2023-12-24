5 Christmas Movies to stream this holiday season
The Grinch
The movie narrates the story of a cynical grump who is on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit.
Klaus
The animated movie sends a message of how ‘a simple act of kindness always sparks another’ through two characters melting an age-old feud and delivering a sleigh full of holiday traditions.
Let It Snow
A snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas affecting friendships and love lives of a group of several high school seniors.
Krampus
Young Max turns his back on Christmas after his dysfunctional family clashes over the holidays and summons a festive demon to his family home.
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The movie tells the story of how an aspiring singer, treated like a servant by her stepmother and stepsisters, finds her own holiday miracle.