Tripura: Police lathi charge on job aspirants, over 40 injured

Agartala, Dec 12: Close to 50 job aspirants protesting in front of Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath's residence were injured after police and TSR jawans launched lathi charge on the protestors on Monday. The injured job seekers have been admitted to the IGM hospital Agartala for treatment.

The protestors assembled in front of the education minister's house seeking jobs in the position of graduate teachers in the school education department.

Speaking to reporters, leader of the STGT qualified candidates Biplab Bhowmik said, "We have organized the protest to meet the Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and seek answers from him regarding our jobs. Instead of giving us any answers we had been treated like criminals. Police and other security personnel were pressed into action. They had inhumanly beaten up the protestors. A pregnant woman was also roughed up by the security personnel"

Soon after the incident, leaders of opposition political parties launched a scathing attack on the state government. CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury who paid a visit to the injured persons said, "The BJP has deceived the unemployed youth of the state. The Ministers in their public speeches keep making tall claims but when it comes to fulfilling the aspirations of the youth, they are doing nothing. Such police brutality on protestors earned this government the tag of barbaric government".

Congress leader Asish Saha also came down heavily on the police action and took the opportunity to make the mockery of the good governance drive launched by the government. He said, "This shows the BJP's attitude towards the unemployed youth of the state who have proved their capabilities by facing exams".

Trinamool Congress in-charge for Tripura, Rajib Banerjee also condemned the use of force on democratic protests.