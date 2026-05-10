Shillong temple ransacked, thieves flee with valuables after torching CCTV cameras

Shillong, May 10: A Hanuman temple in Shillong’s Garikhana locality was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants who stole idols, silver ornaments, ritual items and cash after disabling CCTV cameras.

The incident took place around 1 am under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri police station and has raised concerns among local residents over security arrangements and night patrolling in the busy locality.

According to police, the accused gained entry into the Hanuman Mandir by breaking open a side entrance before ransacking the premises.

An FIR lodged by temple representative Ravi Sharma stated that the intruders targeted several valuable religious items kept inside the shrine.

Police said the thieves allegedly stole idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, along with a small idol of Lord Hanuman. Silver ornaments and several brass ritual items, including lamps, water pots and ceremonial plates, were also taken away.

An undisclosed amount of cash kept inside the temple donation box was also stolen during the incident. However, the main idol inside the shrine remained untouched, police said.

Investigators suspect the accused attempted to destroy evidence before fleeing the spot. The miscreants allegedly set fire to CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the temple premises after carrying out the theft.

“In an apparent attempt to erase evidence, the intruders damaged and burned CCTV cameras installed in the temple,” a police official said.

Despite the damage to the temple’s surveillance system, footage captured by CCTV cameras installed at neighbouring houses reportedly showed the suspects fleeing the area. The recordings have been handed over to police as part of the investigation.

Police teams have launched an investigation to identify and trace those involved in the incident.

The incident has sparked anxiety among residents of Garikhana and nearby Jhalupara, with several locals raising concerns over security and the effectiveness of night patrols in the area.

Authorities said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to recover the stolen idols and other valuables.

PTI