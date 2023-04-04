Manipur : Tribal students body agrees to keep in abeyance it's proposed shutdown

Imphal, April 4: All Tribal Students Union Manipur(ATSUM) agreed to keep in abeyance their proposed 12-hour total shutdown (6am to 6pm on April 4)in the hill districts of Manipur after signing a Memorandum of Agreement between the students body and government officials following a joint meeting with the government officials in Imphal on Monday night.

The joint meeting between the government officials and ATSUM functionaries in presence of the state health family welfare minister Dr S Ranjan Singh, Tribal affairs & hills Letpao Haokip and Hill areas committee chairman D Gangmei at Secretariat conference hall in Imphal.

Earlier the meeting which was scheduled to start from 4.30pm but it started from around rescheduled at 7 pm, sources claimed.

The meeting which was attended by the Director H Priyoshakhi Devi of Regional Institute of medical Sciences, Medical superintendent Dr N Sajib, ATSUM’s President Paotinthang Lupheng, General Secretary SR Andria Deputy director(RIMS) ,discussed the demands of ATSUM with the officials.

After a thorough discussion, RIMS authority agreed to cancel the RIMS notice March 3,2023 for the declaration of results for appointment to the post of Lower division clerks.

It was agreed the RIMS authority will declare fresh results with reservation as SC(3%),OBC(13%) and ST(34%)based on DPC already conducted within one week.

In future, the RIMS authority will follow existing rules and DoPT guidelines in matters of recruitment to Group C & D posts,

In response to the agreement, the students union agreed to keep in abeyance the total shutdown called by them, as per the agreement.

Earlier demanding a reservation for ST in the recruitment of RIMS, ATSUM threatened to call a 12 hours total shutdown from 6am to 6pm of April 4.