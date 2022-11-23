Manipur celebrates Sangai Festival Moirang Khunou

Guwahati, Nov 23: With the theme Song by Mangka- local folk singer, the much awaited 10 day Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 has been formally opened at the well decorated Sangai Ethnic Park here on Monday at Moirang Khunou near Keibul Lamjao, the only floating national park in world in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

Union DoNER (Development of North Eastewrn Region) Minister G Kishan Reddy opened the Festival 2022 in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, Ministers,MLAs,top officials of the state and central government at the Sangai Ethnic Park - main venue of the Festival located about 55 km south of Imphal.

This time the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 is organized at 14 venues across the state including venues at Mao,Makhel-northernmost part and Behiang,Churachandpur-the southern most part of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, DoNER minister Kishan Reddy expressed happiness as he got the opportunity to have met groups of 33 different communities in one place, who have come to represent their communities in the festival.

Highlighting the natural beauty of Manipur and its uniqueness, the visiting central minister informed that India would host the next G20 Summit and as such many big events would be held across the country. Some events will also be held in the State, he added.

In his inaugural speech, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that the festival is celebrated as the Festival of Oneness to achieve unity through participation of all indigenous communities of the State and to encourage oneness, sense of belongingness, pride of ownership of the land amongst the people.

On the other hand MP Rajya Sabha Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba raised concern over the small population of the Sangai, classification of the Manipur Pony as endangered and shallow water of the Loktak Lake and drew the attention of the central minister towards the issues.

The 11th edition of the festival will witness various events including fashion show, Sangai run, tourism pavilion, flower show, indigenous cultural programmes, handloom and handicrafts, traditional shows-Arambai, Mukna, Yubi Lakpi, International Polo Tournament, CM's Sagol Kangjei Championship- a traditional sport which has now evolved into the modern game of Polo, Film screening and Mixed Martial Arts besides daily traditional dance sequences.

In view of the Sangai Festival, certain traffic diversions including restrictions, and parking spaces have been notified.

For the first time,the state police department also introducing 'tourist police' to guide the tourists visiting the state during the festival by deploying a tourist police team at various locations including the airport.