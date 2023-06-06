Manipur: 1 BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles soldiers injured in firing by insurgents

Guwahati, June 6: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in firing with suspected insurgents in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.

In a notification issued by the Indian Army it has been mentioned that one BSF jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Serou/Sugnu in firing between Security forces and group of insurgents throughout the night of 5-6 June.

Meanwhile, security forces are conducting search operations in Sugnu-Serou of Manipur after an exchange of fire with insurgents last night, said Indian Army.

Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire during which the soldiers sustained injuries.

During preliminary search-two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition & warlike stores were recovered from the general area. An operation to sanitise the area is in progress, as per Indian Army.

The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, added on Twitter.





Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undetaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/TQvpzlmLwb — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 6, 2023



