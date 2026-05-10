BSF opens fire on alleged fish smugglers along Tripura border, two dead

Agartala, May 10: The Tripura Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated the process of handing over the bodies of two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers, who were killed in firing near the Zero Point along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

A senior police official on Saturday said that tension prevailed along the India-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district after the two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were killed in firing on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Nabir Hussain (40) and Md Mursalin (22).

According to the official, BSF personnel on routine patrol noticed a group of Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly attempting to smuggle fish fingerlings from the Indian side across the border.

The border guarding force warned them against continuing the activity. “When the smugglers continued their attempt, BSF personnel again warned them not to proceed. However, the smugglers allegedly began pelting stones and bricks at the troops. The jawans initially issued repeated warnings asking them to disperse, but when the situation became uncontrollable, the personnel fired a few rounds from their PAG (Pump Action Gun) in self-defence, injuring the two smugglers,” the official added.

He said that they were immediately shifted to government hospitals, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were kept in the hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced regarding the existence of an organized smuggling network engaged in trafficking fish fry along the border areas.

Local sources alleged that the network operates under the leadership of a man identified as Suman from Miyapara in Sepahijala district.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, remains highly vulnerable to cross-border infiltration, smuggling and other trans-border crimes.

Except for a few stretches, most parts of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura have been fenced to curb smuggling and illegal movement.

A BSF official said the border guarding force has significantly intensified surveillance along the international border since violence erupted in Bangladesh in June-July 2024, and particularly after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

IANS