Assam woman, friend assaulted in Delhi; police identify 4 accused, no arrests yet

New Delhi, May 11: A woman from Assam and her friend were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men outside a club in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place area.

Delhi Police, on Monday, said four main accused have been identified in connection with the incident, while multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend them.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am on May 10 near a tea stall outside a hotel in the Nehru Place area.

A PCR call reporting women in distress was received at Kalkaji police station around 7 am, following which local police personnel rushed to the spot and found the two women there.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation,” a senior police officer said.

The victims alleged that they were having tea outside a hotel when two men allegedly began catcalling them. Soon after, several others reportedly joined in, leading to an argument that later turned violent.

“One of the complainants alleged that she was molested during the incident and that her clothes were torn. The women also alleged that racist remarks were passed against them by the accused,” the officer said.

According to the complaint, one of the women was also allegedly attacked with a bamboo stick while they attempted to leave the spot.

The accused allegedly blocked their path and threatened them with consequences if they disclosed the incident.

Both women were later taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for medical examination after police reached the scene.

Police said a case was registered at Kalkaji Police Station on May 10 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, stalking and common intention.

“Investigation was taken up immediately,” the officer added.

As part of the probe, police scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioned several witnesses and passersby present at the scene.

During the investigation, eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned, following which four main accused involved in the incident were identified, police said.

Officials added that multiple police teams have been formed and raids are underway at various locations linked to the accused persons.

The victims reportedly informed investigators that they would be able to identify the accused if produced before them.

However, no arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

With inputs from PTI