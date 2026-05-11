Suvendu Adhikari PA killing: Digital payment trail leads to 3 arrests in UP

Kolkata, May 11: Five days after the murder case of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, three persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing.

Police identified one of the arrested accused as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar’s Buxar district, while the two others are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said at least eight persons were allegedly involved in planning and executing the murder while suspecting one of the arrested men as a sharpshooter.

The accused were detained on Sunday and later formally arrested by the SIT constituted to investigate the murder that took place in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6.

According to investigators, the arrests were made after the police traced crucial “digital clues and interstate links” connected to the crime.

“This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal," a senior police officer said on Monday.

Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the police said.

"They arrested the three persons from UP. They will be brought to West Bengal on transit remand,” he added.

According to the investigation so far, the attackers had closely surveyed Rath before targeting him.

“The murder was well planned. The assailants had taken several measures to conceal their identities and movements. Investigators have been relying heavily on digital footprints, CCTV footage and technical evidence to find out the sequence of events,” the officer said.

Police said interrogation of the arrested accused is currently underway.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rath’s vehicle was intercepted near the Doharia area close to Madhyamgram crossing by a car, while a motorcycle also approached alongside during the attack.

During the investigation, sleuths found that the car allegedly used in the murder had crossed the Bali toll plaza shortly before the incident.

One of the occupants reportedly made the toll payment through a UPI transaction, which later became a crucial lead for investigators.

“That digital payment helped investigators identify a mobile number and establish the identity of one of the suspects. The trail eventually led our teams to the accused,” the officer added.

Police are now matching the identities of the arrested men with CCTV footage and images of the vehicle and its occupants captured at the toll plaza.

The SIT has also intensified raids across several locations in West Bengal to trace the remaining suspects linked to the conspiracy.

Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the results of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, triggering political outrage and demands for swift action against those involved.

PTI