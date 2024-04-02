‘Mini’ becomes first Assamese film to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Guwahati, April 2: An Assamese film based on tea tribes and the 200-year-old tea industry, ‘Mini’ was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, with this, Mini became the first Assamese movie to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The movie screening was attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the cast and crew of the film.

The producer of the movie, Pankaj Mahanta, said that President Murmu was fascinated and enjoyed the movie. He was delighted to receive the opportunity to screen his movie at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed gratitude to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the opportunity.

It may be mentioned that the film is based on the problems and challenges faced by the tea tribes of Assam. The sadri-language (dialect used by the tea community in Assam) film was released in theatres across the state on February 23.

Produced under the banner of PM Associates, the film is directed by Arunjeet Borah. The film's cast includes Urmila Mahanta, Boloram Das, Pankaj Mahanta, and many other veteran actors. Most of the artists, including producers and directors, were present during the special screening of the film at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.