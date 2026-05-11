Crime branch rescues two missing minors in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11: Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully traced and rescued two missing minor girls in separate operations carried out by its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), highlighting what officials described as the force’s "humanitarian commitment” and vigilance in protecting vulnerable children.

According to an official press release issued by the Crime Branch on Monday, the AHTU team recovered the two girls from different locations after conducting intensive search operations involving technical surveillance, field Intelligence, and ground-level verification.

The Delhi Police, in its statement, said, “These successful operations highlight the relentless dedication of the AHTU team in navigating the complex emotional and social landscapes that lead children away from safety.”

The first case involved a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since January 11, 2026, under FIR No. 16/2026 registered at Wazirabad Police Station under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said the girl’s disappearance had raised serious concerns due to her vulnerability.

A special team led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar, along with ASI Ajay Kumar Jha and Woman Constable Deepika, under the supervision of ACP Suresh Kumar, launched a focussed investigation. During the enquiry, police found that the girl had been distressed due to frequent domestic disputes caused by her father’s alcohol addiction.

She had reportedly left home without informing her family and was later found staying with her maternal aunt. The girl was safely recovered and handed over to the local police station for further legal procedures.

In another operation, the AHTU rescued a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since October 2, 2024, in a case registered at Budh Vihar Police Station under FIR No. 350/2024. During questioning, the girl stated that she had voluntarily left home after coming in contact with a boy.

Acting on secret information regarding her presence near Rithala Village in Haiderpur, the police team carried out a swift search operation and successfully traced her. She was later handed over to Budh Vihar Police Station for further legal action.

The Delhi Police stated that the operations were not merely recoveries but “stories of resilience, compassion and reunion that restored hope to two families.”

In its concluding message, the Crime Branch reiterated its public commitment, saying: “Delhi Police – Always Alert, Always Caring, Always There.”

--IANS



