‘Conflicts can’t solve problems’: PM Modi calls for peace in Ukraine, West Asia

New Delhi, Apr 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, called for the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

He made the remarks after talks with Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. "Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation," Modi said, adding, the impact of the tense situation in the world is being felt by all of us.

The Prime Minister said India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems. "We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment.

Following the historic India-EU FTA, a new golden chapter has begun in relations between India and EU, he noted.

The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India.

Meanwhile, Russia hammered civilian areas of Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles overnight, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 80 others in its biggest aerial barrage in almost two weeks, officials said on Thursday.

Russia launched nearly 700 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, primarily targeting civilians, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 16 on a micro-blogging website.

"Such attacks cannot be normalised. These are war crimes that must be stopped and their perpetrators held to account," the post added.

Meanwhile, the leader of Iran's joint military command threatened Wednesday to halt trade in the Gulf region if the US does not lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

Even so, US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran was "very close to over" in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Mediators' efforts to extend a US-Iran ceasefire made progress as the two sides are expected to hold another round of negotiations, regional officials said.

But a senior US official said Washington has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire. A Pakistani delegation arrived for talks in Tehran in the latest diplomatic move.

PTI