Bengal CM's first cabinet clears BSF land transfer for Bangladesh border fencing

Kolkata, May 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, said his government, in its first cabinet meeting, has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border.

"The West Bengal government gave a nod to the transfer of land to the BSF for fencing the border with Bangladesh. The process starts from today and will be completed within 45 days," Adhikari told the press.

The process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days, he said.

He also announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme and several other schemes of the Union government in the state.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for a five-year extension in the age limit of school job applicants, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign, he said.

"The Bengal cabinet empowers the chief secretary to take steps to initiate central government training for officers under the national and state cadres," Adhikari said.

Adhikari alleged that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led TMC dispensation had ignored a circular, dated June 16, 2025, that was sent to the West Bengal government from the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, intimating about the impending Census exercise in the state.

"The TMC government betrayed the Constitution and the people and deliberately kept the Census exercise on hold in Bengal so that women's reservation could be stopped. The cabinet has granted immediate sanction for the circular to take effect in the state," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the new criminal law of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), replacing the erstwhile IPC and CrPC, wasn't officially implemented by the TMC government in the state and said the first cabinet meeting has granted official sanction to the new law to come into force.

PTI