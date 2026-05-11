Trump rejects Iran proposal as ‘totally unacceptable’ amid war tensions

Washington, May 11: US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable" without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the "military option".

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it - TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Trump received the Iranian proposal on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough to end the war with Iran that began on February 28, blocking the key sea route for global oil supplies, leading to fuel shortages in several countries.

Earlier, Trump accused Tehran of playing games with the United States for nearly 50 years. "They will be laughing no longer!" he added.

"I don't like their letter. It's inappropriate. I don't like their response," Trump told US media outlet Axios, declining to go into further details about what was in the Iranian response.

"They have been tapping along many nations for 47 years," he said.

Trump told Axios he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and discussed the Iranian response, among other things.

"It was a very nice call. We have a good relationship," he said of Netanyahu, but he added that the Iran negotiations are "my situation, not everybody else's".

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump should now consider taking military action.

"I appreciate President Trump's earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behaviour of the Iranian terrorist regime," he said in a social media post.

"However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally unacceptable response to America's diplomatic proposal, it is in my view, time to consider changing course," Graham said.

The US and Israel war on Iran started on February 28 and attacks have been paused since April 8 when the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire.

PTI