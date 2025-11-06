Igniting conversations: Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 returns on Nov 8 & 9

Guwahati, Nov 6: Get ready for two days of thought, creativity and inspiration as The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 & RG Baruah Memorial Awards returns on November 8 and 9 at Vivanta, Guwahati.

The much-anticipated second edition of the Dialogue promises to be a melting pot of ideas and perspectives.

The event will bring together thinkers, doers, artists and change-makers from across India to share insights, reflect deeply and spark conversations that shape our collective future.

On November 8, the Dialogue opens on a powerful note with Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Former GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Indian Army, delivering the inaugural session on “Balancing Development and Navigating Security Challenges in India’s North East Region”.

In conversation with Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune, the session will provide rare insights into the delicate balance between development and security in India’s Northeast; a region central to the nation’s strategic vision.

As the day unfolds, a spectrum of thought-provoking discussions will follow. The session “Oral Traditions to Digital Narratives,” will trace how folklore, theatre, and film continue to shape cultural memory and social reflection.

Expect a rich exchange of ideas as award-winning filmmakers Jahnu Barua and Rima Das, theatre director and producer Sunil Shanbag, and academic Dr Asha Kuthari take the stage to explore how age-old storytelling traditions are finding new expression in the digital age.

In a time when representation matters more than ever, a powerful session on “Ethics in Media: Representing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” will bring together Afrida Rahman Ali, Samrat Choudhury, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, and Karma Paljor.

Together, they will explore the challenges of ethical storytelling and what it truly means to tell every story with honesty, empathy, and balance.









Assam Tribune Dialogue 2024

Assam’s sporting culture is booming and a discussion on “Harnessing Assam’s Sporting Potential” will celebrate that energy.

The session will see sports icons Madhurjya Barua, Larsing L D Sawyan, Nasreen Habib, and Jayanta Talukdar delve into how the State can nurture emerging talent, improve infrastructure, and build a strong future for sports in the region.

From vision to value creation, hear the journeys of Assam’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and thought leaders in the session “Aspirational Entrepreneurship: Insights and Thoughts”.

Pranjal Konwar, Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, Dr Sriparna B Baruah, and Anupam Deka will share their stories of building and sustaining purpose-driven enterprises, offering lessons for the next generation of dreamers and doers.

As India approaches its 100th year of independence, the youth’s voice will take centrestage in a session on “Young Leaders’ Vision for India at 100”.

Social worker Hasina Kharbhih, poet and political leader Mmhonlumo Kikon, journalist Sandeep Phukan, and AASU President Utpal Sarma will reflect on what it means to lead, aspire, and shape the India of tomorrow.

Adding a melodic note to the celebration of ideas, renowned violinist Sunita Bhuyan will enthrall audiences with a soulful performance on the first, blending art, emotion, and inspiration in her signature style.

Since its inception, The Assam Tribune Dialogue has stood as a tribute to RG Baruah’s visionary legacy, one that championed free thought, fearless journalism, and cultural awakening.

The 2025 edition continues that tradition, offering a space where meaningful dialogue meets purposeful action.

As Guwahati gets ready to host thinkers and trailblazers from across disciplines, one thing is certain; The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 will be more than an event.

It will be an experience of ideas, a celebration of the power of conversation, and a reminder that Assam’s voice matters and now more than ever!