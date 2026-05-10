'Why would Gaurav resign? Congress backs him': Jitendra Singh defends APCC chief

Guwahati, May 10: Defending Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi amid growing questions over the party’s poor performance in the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, former AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh has said that Gogoi had only 11 months to prepare after assuming charge as state president.

Addressing the press after a special review meeting of the APCC at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati, Singh asserted that Gogoi had “left no stone unturned” despite the limited time available before the elections.

“Gaurav Gogoi got only around 11 months as president before the elections. In such a short period, the way he worked to strengthen the party organisation was commendable. He worked tirelessly and I believe he will continue to energise the Congress party in Assam in the coming days,” Singh said.

His remarks came amid speculation over possible changes in the party leadership following Congress’ disappointing electoral performance.

Rejecting suggestions that Gogoi should step down, Singh asked, “Why would Gaurav Gogoi resign?” and reiterated that the party leadership continued to have confidence in him.

The APCC convened the special review meeting to analyse the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The discussions focused on organisational shortcomings, alleged discrepancies in EVM functioning, concerns over voter lists, and accusations that welfare schemes were politically used to benefit the ruling BJP.

Taking moral responsibility for the overall outcome, Gogoi said before the meeting that the Congress party had accepted the people's verdict and would work towards rebuilding its organisational base.

“As president of the Pradesh Congress, I accept moral responsibility for the election results. We have requested guidance from the central leadership regarding organisational restructuring and future strategies, and we will move ahead after consulting workers and the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

He also raised concerns over electronic voting machines and voter data, saying several doubts remained unanswered.

During the meeting, Gogoi urged Congress workers to begin preparations immediately for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, saying the party’s responsibility to raise public issues and challenge government policies had increased further after the Assembly poll setback.

Singh, who recently resigned as Assam Congress in-charge after serving in the role for over five years, said it was now time for a “new face and new vision” to guide the organisational structure in the state.

“I have handled the organisational responsibilities of Assam Congress for more than five years. During this period, I became emotionally connected with Assam and almost like an Assamese myself. But every organisation needs fresh energy and a new perspective after a point,” he said.

At the same time, Singh expressed confidence that the BJP’s hold over Assam would not remain permanent.

“The culturally conscious people of Assam will not allow the BJP to remain in power indefinitely. Congress will continue working among the people and hold the government accountable for every promise it has made,” he added.

The AICC leader announced that the Congress high command would constitute a special committee to conduct a detailed analysis of the election results.

“The committee will visit constituencies, interact with candidates and workers, and understand the reasons behind these unexpected results. It will also prepare a roadmap for future electoral success,” Singh said.

The review meeting saw participation from winning and defeated Congress candidates, district presidents, senior leaders and office-bearers. MLAs Dr Jayaprakash Das, Asif Nazar, Baby Begum and Ainur Rashid Choudhury, along with narrowly defeated candidates Utpal Bania, Binanda Saikia and Sagarika Bora, shared their experiences during the discussions.