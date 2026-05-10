Traffic curbs in Guwahati ahead of Assam govt swearing-in; no holiday on May 12

Guwahati, May 10: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the May 12 oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration and Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the event.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi announced extensive traffic restrictions across key stretches of National Highway-27 and NH-17 to manage the anticipated rush and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the high-profile event.

According to the advisory, movement of heavy and slow-moving vehicles will remain completely prohibited on NH-27 and NH-17 during the restricted period on Monday.

The restrictions will be enforced from the Koinadhora point up to Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra and further towards Azara.

“In view of the oath-taking ceremony, movement of all kinds of heavy vehicles carrying freight, such as trucks, dumpers, excavators and hydras, will not be allowed on NH-27 and NH-17. Slow-moving vehicles, including carts and e-rickshaws, will also remain prohibited,” Traffic DCP Jayanta Sarathi said.

Authorities further stated that traffic movement from Koinadhora to the Engineering College point near the Jalukbari flyover will operate on a single-lane, two-way system.

“From Koinadhora point to Engineering Cutting, vehicles will move in both directions on a single lane. The left lane towards Radisson Blu has been kept vacant for emergency movement and other essential requirements,” Sarathi said.

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid the NH-27 corridor as far as possible and instead use GS Road to reduce congestion during peak hours.

“People travelling towards the airport are advised to keep at least a two-hour buffer considering the expected congestion. We request commuters to avoid NH-27 unless absolutely necessary and opt for alternate routes such as GS Road,” Sarathi added.

Parking restrictions have also been imposed along service roads and adjoining lanes connected to NH-27 and NH-17, particularly in the Batahguli, Panjabari, Six Mile and Khanapara areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration clarified that no holiday has been declared on May 12 and that all educational institutions and government offices will function normally.

“There will be regular functioning of schools, colleges and offices. However, since people from several districts are expected to attend the ceremony, heavy traffic congestion is likely between Jalukbari and Khanapara from 9 am to 2 pm. Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” Kamrup (Metro) DC Swapneel Paul said.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is expected to witness the presence of several senior BJP leaders and NDA allies, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.