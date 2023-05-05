Over 1 kg gold biscuits seized from Rajdhani Express in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 5: Gold biscuits weighing over 1 kg were seized by Government Railway Police (GRP) here on Friday. GRP also held a man identified as Revati Raman Soni, for carrying the gold biscuits.

As per sources, Soni who originally hails from Bikaner in Rajasthan was travelling to Delhi in Rajdhani Express with the gold biscuits.

The accused man has been detained along with the seized item by the GRP for further interrogation.











