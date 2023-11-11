Local holiday declared in Kamrup (M) on Nov 13

Guwahati, Nov 11: The General Administration Department under the Government of Assam on Friday declared a local holiday on November 13 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on account of Diwali festival.

As per the notification, all state government offices along with educational institutions will remain closed on November 13 i.e. Monday.

Furthermore, all financial institutions within the district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) will also remain closed on account of this holiday.

It may be mentioned that the festival of lights will be celebrated across the country on November 12. It is believed that on this day Lord Ram arrived in Ayodhya after completing 14 years in isolation with his wife Goddess Sita and younger brother Lord Lakshman.

On this day, people decorate their houses with bright lights, earthen lamps, rangoli, etc. to welcome Lord Ram.