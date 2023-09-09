Guwahati: Woman allegedly dies by suicide over husband’s illicit relationship

Guwahati, Sept 9: A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her husband's house in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area on Saturday.

According to sources, it has been alleged that the woman was subject to mental torture by her husband and her in-laws.

The husband identified as Nitul Rajbongshi was having an extra marital affair and he secretly married his lover following which the woman took the extreme step, said sources.

The family members of the woman claimed that one of Nitul’s friends also pressurised her to seek divorce.

Source further revealed that the husband is absconding.