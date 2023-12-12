Guwahati: University student attempts to die by suicide

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a shocking incident, a Higher Secondary first-year student from a reputed university in Guwahati allegedly attempted to die by suicide by jumping off the university building on Tuesday.

According to initial information, the student jumped off from the second floor of the university building.

The General Secretary of the University's Students Union told The Assam Tribune, “I was at a different branch when I received a call that the student had jumped off from the second floor of the building. We immediately rushed the student to the hospital. The student is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the condition as of now is critical.”

“We suspect it to be a suicide attempt; however, we cannot confirm why the student tried to take the extreme step,” he added.