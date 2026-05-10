Guwahati ring road project gets nod from HC with conditions on forest diversion

Guwahati, May 10: The recommendation of the Wildlife Institute of India for realignment of the Guwahati ring road project along the boundary of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary has been incorporated in the project’s wildlife passage plan, which has been approved by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife, the State government has told the Gauhati High Court.

In an affidavit filed before the court in response to a petition over the project, the government said forest clearance has been obtained for diversion of 7.12 hectares of forest land for the project.

The ‘in principle approval’ contains several conditions, which need to be complied with, such as, translocation of maximum numbers of trees identified to be felled and to ensure that any tree felling shall be done only when it is unavoidable and that too under strict supervision of the State forest department. The cost of felling of trees will have to be deposited by the user agency with the State forest department.

The user agency will also have to transfer the cost of raising and maintaining the compensatory afforestation and current wage rate in consultation with the State forest department in the account of CAMPA (compensatory afforestation fund management and planning authority) of the State.

The ‘in-principle approval’ was also made subject to strict implementation of the recommendations of the standing committee of National Board for Wildlife, which included at least 4 km elevated road in the plan for widening of the existing NH-27 from Basistha to Jorabat section in order to restore the traditional elephant corridor connecting Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary with Marakdola reserve forest and Aprikola reserve forest and beyond.

The government further stated that while all necessary clearances have been obtained for the project, all possible measures to restore the traditional elephant and wildlife corridor between Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and Marakdola RF and Aprikola RF has been taken.

“All possible measures have been taken so as to reduce the number of trees to be felled and accordingly the total number of trees to be felled has been restricted to only 450 in the forest area,” the affidavit said, dismissing the contentions of the petitioners.

The PIL has been filed challenging the approvals and permissions granted in favour of the Guwahati Ring Road project. The petitioners are not opposed to the project, but alleged that the conditions put by the standing committee of National Board for Wildlife while approving the Guwahati ring road project was not being “properly followed”.

Around 55 km of the proposed road from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur via Kurua will be greenfield and comprise a 3-km-long 6-lane bridge from Kurua to Tintukura (Narengi).