Guwahati: Police bust fake currency and gold racket in Katabari, two apprehended

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a significant operation conducted by law enforcement officials, a crackdown on counterfeit currency and fake gold has resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of substantial illicit goods in the Katabari area of Guwahati.

During the operations, several items made of fake gold were intercepted by the city police under the Garchuk Police Station. As per sources, the authorities confiscated two gold idols and four gold boats. Additionally, a sizable amount of counterfeit currency in the denomination of Rs 500 was also seized by the police.

The two individuals, identified as Shafiqul Islam and Sahabuddin, were arrested in connection with the illegal activity. The police suspect that there is a network responsible for the production and distribution of counterfeit gold and currency.