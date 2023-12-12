Guwahati: Middle-aged man found dead inside house in Lachit Nagar

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a tragic incident, a middle-aged man was found dead in his residence in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area on Tuesday morning.

According to initial information, the lifeless body of the man was found lying on his bed inside his room.

The deceased has been identified as Roopam Goswami, who was residing in the house alone after his wife left him long ago.

It has come to the fore that the couple has one son who is residing abroad.

It is suspected that the man died two days ago, as his body was starting to decompose when recovered.