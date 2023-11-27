85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Massive fire breaks out at Kaamakaazi floating restaurant & bar

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 27: A massive fire broke out at the Kaamakaazi floating restaurant and bar in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred after several cylinders exploded at the restaurant over the Brahmaputra River.

Following the incident, police and several firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported following the mishap, but around 90 per cent of the restaurant was completely gutted in the fire.

X