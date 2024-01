Guwahati, Jan 1: Guwahati ushered in the New Year with exuberance, marking the occasion with widespread celebrations and a notable surge in alcohol consumption.

On New Year's Eve, people in Guwahati spent a staggering Rs 8.5 crore on liquor which contributed significantly to the Excise Department's revenue.

Statistics reveal that city residents, on December 31, 2023, collectively consumed alcohol amounting to Rs 8.5 crore.