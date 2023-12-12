Guwahati: Bharalu guard wall collapses in Anil Nagar

Guwahati, Dec 12: A significant section of the guard wall along the Bharalu River collapsed on Tuesday morning in the Anil Nagar area of Guwahati.

The collapse instigated panic among the residents as the vulnerability of the area became apparent.

Meanwhile, the administration is taking measures to rectify the situation by reinforcing the collapsed portion with the support of bamboo barricades.

The local residents have also expressed their dissatisfaction over the quality of work and attributed the collapse to the poor quality of the construction of the guard wall.