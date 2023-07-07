85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: 30th Assam Aquatic Championship kicks off in Sarusajai

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: 30th Assam Aquatic Championship kicks off in Sarusajai
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 7: The 30th Assam Aquatic Championship is kicked off on Friday for three days and will conclude on Sunday, July 9. The championship is organized under the initiative of Assam Swimming Association.

The inter-district competition organised on all Assam basis has begun at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex at Guwahati Sarusajai.

All India Swimming Association vice president and Assam Swimming Association secretary Bhaskar Ranjan Das lit the lamp at 8 am.

Furthermore, Assam Swimming Association flag was also hoisted in the presence of more than 500 athletes from all districts of Assam.

The event will be formally inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, Nandita Garlosa at 7 pm.

The competition is being organised in sub junior, junior and senior categories.

Around 520 contestants are participating in 144 events which will also include diving and water polo competitions.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: 30th Assam Aquatic Championship kicks off in Sarusajai

Guwahati, Jul 7: The 30th Assam Aquatic Championship is kicked off on Friday for three days and will conclude on Sunday, July 9. The championship is organized under the initiative of Assam Swimming Association.

The inter-district competition organised on all Assam basis has begun at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex at Guwahati Sarusajai.

All India Swimming Association vice president and Assam Swimming Association secretary Bhaskar Ranjan Das lit the lamp at 8 am.

Furthermore, Assam Swimming Association flag was also hoisted in the presence of more than 500 athletes from all districts of Assam.

The event will be formally inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, Nandita Garlosa at 7 pm.

The competition is being organised in sub junior, junior and senior categories.

Around 520 contestants are participating in 144 events which will also include diving and water polo competitions.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X