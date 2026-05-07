Gauhati HC directs govt to cover open drains, submit flood action report

Guwahati, May 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed the government authorities to take a slew of steps to address the recurring problem of artificial flood in Guwahati and submit a progress report before the Court on the next date of hearing.

The Court has given the directions after taking suo motu cognizance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning recurring problem of artificial flood in Guwahati.

The PIL was filed by advocate Sandeep Chamaria.

The Court observed that open manholes and drains lying exposed at various places in Guwahati pose a grave threat to public safety and everyday life and directed the State government, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and the departments concerned to immediately take protective measures by covering all open manholes, drains, and hazardous sewer channels.

The Court particularly took serious note of the danger posed to citizens during rainfall when open drains remain submerged under water, thereby putting human lives at risk.

The PIL highlighted recurring artificial floods, waterlogging, failure of drainage systems, encroachment upon water bodies, and unscientific urban planning as the primary causes behind the worsening situation in Guwahati.

According to the petition, the incident dated April 19, in which a woman reportedly lost her life after falling into an uncovered drain in the Maligaon area following heavy rainfall, further underlined the gravity of the issue.

Further, the Court emphasized the need for a scientific and time-bound action plan to ensure a permanent solution to Guwahati’s artificial flood problem.

The Court has fixed the next hearing of the matter on May 12.