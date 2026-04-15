From 45 to 15 shows: Jontro, Zubeen Garg’s core musicians, hit by Bihu slump

The pulse of Rongali Bihu in Assam has, for decades, been inseparable from the voice and presence of Zubeen Garg. The festival meant packed stages, sleepless nights, and a restless musical caravan moving from one corner of the state to another, anchored by Garg and the musicians who travelled with him.

This year, that familiar rhythm falters. The stages are fewer, the circuits slower, and the energy, though present, carries a quiet restraint.

Against this shifting backdrop, The Assam Tribune caught up with Jontro, a band formed by Garg’s close collaborators after his passing, named after one of his popular songs. From Bihu stages to video shoots, live sound programmes to impromptu jam sessions, these musicians had long been his trusted creative circle.

Now, this Bohag, they find themselves adrift, without the mentor, guide and driving force who once brought them together for every packed show. Excerpts from the interview:

“Back then, Bihu meant movement”

For Priyanku Bordoloi, music producer, composer and guitar player who worked with Garg for over a decade, Rongali Bihu was once defined by instinct rather than structure.

“I had worked with him for 12–13 years, and there were almost no rehearsals for Bihu stage performances. We would sit for one or two days, check the music and bass, and just start off with our shows. There was no special planning, we used to get our dates and report accordingly,” he says.

The pace was relentless. “We used to have back-to-back lined-up shows during Rongali Bihu; on an average 38 to 45 performances,” he said.

Today, that number tells a different story. “This time, he is not with us, and we have come together as ‘Jontro’. Till now, only around 15 shows have been confirmed,” Bordoloi compared.

Bordoloi remembers Garg as someone who constantly pushed boundaries.

“He always wanted something new. Every time I played ‘Mayabini,’ it had to be different. He would scold me if I played the original version. That kind of innovation is rare.”

And for Garg, the stage itself had a different meaning. “He never considered the stage as a stage, it was a medium to meet his family, the audience,” he adds.

Their relationship with Garg extended beyond music. “It wasn’t just about playing and getting paid, we had a brotherly bond,” Bordoloi reminiscences.





Zubeen Garg with Priyanku Bordoloi

More than music, a lifeline for many

Behind the numbers lay an entire ecosystem that revolved around Garg. “It wasn’t just musicians. There were at least 10 members in the sound team, drivers for seven to eight production vehicles, and over 30 households that depended on him. He was like an industry,” says Bordoloi.

His absence, he adds, has left a visible dent. “After he left, there has been a direct downfall in the music industry. The shock people got will not recover easily. It’s not just emotional; it has also led to an economic crash.”

For those who worked closely with him, the shift is not just structural, but deeply personal. "Our income has gone half, but expenses remain the same. With the rising cost of living, it feels like our income has collapsed,” Bordoloi says.

This Rongali Bihu has also seen many organisers scale down or cancel programmes.

“Many organisers have opposed stage performances this time. Some are keeping it low-key, and as a whole, shows are fewer,” Bordoloi says, adding that even independent artists are seeing reduced opportunities.

While many have chosen to cancel shows this year, Bordoloi believes that continuing performances would be a more meaningful tribute.

“If earlier there were 30 shows, now there should be double in his name. That would make him happy,” he says.

Bordoloi also points to the impact on lesser-known artistes, “We are among the highest-paid musicians, but think about those smaller artists who depend entirely on Bihu shows. It would help them if programmes were organised.”

For him, Garg’s legacy lies in continuity, “He never asked people to stop singing. His wish was to keep his music alive.”

Yet, for him and his team, continuing to perform is a conscious choice. “We chose to stay together as Zubeen Garg’s band. Jontro is more an emotional decision than a financial one. We want to perform his songs and take his legacy forward,” he says.

‘Zubeen Da deserves celebration, not silence’

Singer Ritrisha Sharma, who performed with Zubeen Garg between 2016 and 2018, recalls the intensity of those years with a mix of awe and ache.

“Those were very hectic days, back-to-back shows, travelling across the state. Every day was like a roller coaster. Whatever I learned musically during those three years was a lifetime experience,” she says.

At the time, she adds, performing 30 shows a month was routine. That momentum, she notes, has since slowed.

“The numbers are not as high as they used to be with him. As an independent singer, it now depends on committees and audience requirements.”





Zubeen Garg with Ritrisha Sharma





On the question of cancelling performances, Sharma is unequivocal. “Sitting at home is not a tribute. He loved the cultural world, he deserves celebration.”

She believes the Bihu season could have been used more meaningfully.

“Committees could have organised competitions, workshops, or discussions in his name. That would have been a better tribute.”

Between grief, work & judgment

Sharma also points to an often-overlooked reality, the scrutiny artistes now face while navigating grief and livelihood.

“People now call us selfish when we work. I get criticised even for posting on social media. But how are we supposed to run a living if we don’t work?” she says.

Her own experience reflects the emotional weight of Garg’s passing.

“A day before his passing, I had my first cruise show in Goa. After hearing the news, I couldn’t concentrate and had to return to Assam. It took time to get back to work.”

Even now, she says, the impact continues to ripple through the larger ecosystem.

“It’s not just musicians, it’s a huge team. Helpers, drivers, technicians, he maintained an entire family. Now that’s gone, it’s a challenge.”

Show must go on

What emerges from these conversations is a shared understanding: Zubeen Garg was not merely a performer, but a pillar of the Bihu performance economy, particularly during Rongali.

This year, as stages grow quieter and shows fewer, that absence is sharply felt.

Yet, in every performance by those who once stood beside him, there is a quiet resolve to keep that world alive. For them, remembrance does not lie in silence. It lies in ensuring the music never stops.