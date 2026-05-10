Beyond the lotus: Himanta Biswa Sarma & the rise of ‘Brand Mama’

The BJP’s landslide victory in Assam was historic by every measure. The BJP-led NDA secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, while the BJP alone crossed the halfway mark with 82 seats, something it had never achieved in the state before.

In both 2016 and 2021, the party needed allies to form the government. The 2026 mandate changed that equation decisively.

But beyond the numbers, the election delivered another unmistakable message - Assam’s politics is increasingly revolving around one man, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While the BJP contested under the lotus symbol and the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam’s electoral pulse appeared closely aligned with Sarma’s political persona.

From infrastructure projects and welfare schemes to identity politics and aggressive campaign rhetoric, he positioned himself as both the government’s chief executor and the BJP’s principal political weapon.





Sarma celebrating with workers after Assembly poll results in Guwahati. (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

That dominance within the party structure became evident on Sunday when caretaker Chief Minister Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party during a meeting held at Bajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Soon after, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya invited Sarma to form the new government following the NDA’s formal claim to power after its decisive Assembly poll victory.

Now, with less than 48 hours left before Sarma is sworn in for a second consecutive term as Chief Minister, the spotlight is firmly on how he transformed Assam’s 2026 election into a campaign centred as much on his personality as on his party.

The campaign machine

Few leaders in Assam’s recent political history have campaigned with the intensity Sarma displayed ahead of the 2026 polls. He travelled extensively across all 126 constituencies, addressing rallies, holding strategy meetings, and interacting with voters at a pace many described as relentless.

Sarma later said he had visited every constituency at least three times before the election to closely study public sentiment and political ground realities.





Sarma in one of his campaigns ahead of Assam polls. (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

“When you conduct meetings across Assam and see the response of the people, we politicians can assess from that whether we can win or lose in that constituency,” he said after the results.

For BJP workers, Sarma’s campaign style injected energy and confidence. For supporters, it reinforced the image of a leader who remained constantly visible and accessible. For the Opposition, however, it meant confronting not just a party organisation but a highly centralised political figure with deep administrative and electoral experience.

The predictor-in-chief

Throughout the campaign, Sarma repeatedly made political predictions that eventually appeared to come true. From forecasting that Congress would remain below 22 seats to predicting defections from the grand old party, the Assam Jatiya Parishad drawing a blank, and the NDA crossing the 100-seat mark, many of his public remarks later aligned closely with the final outcome.

“I gave a paper to Pabitra Margherita mentioning 102 seats much before results and it came true,” Sarma said while recalling a conversation from months earlier.

Those predictions further strengthened his carefully cultivated image as a leader with a sharp grasp of Assam’s political landscape.

A leader bigger than the campaign

Political observers believe the BJP’s Assam campaign became unusually leader-centric under Sarma.

“Almost every campaign advertisement prominently featured the Chief Minister’s face, which itself symbolised how the election was being projected. Just as the BJP nationally revolves around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Assam the campaign was unmistakably centred around Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said political observer Dhruba Sharma, Head of the Department of Political Science, Gauhati University.





File image of Sarma with Narendra Modi on the latter's visit to Assam (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

Analysts believe Assam is witnessing a sharper shift towards personality-driven politics, where the leader’s identity increasingly overshadows the party structure itself. Vikas Tripathi of the same Department even described Assam as an “exceptional case” within the BJP because of Sarma’s influence over both governance and organisational matters.

He argued that voters increasingly identified with Sarma more than individual BJP candidates.

“Earlier, people called him ‘Himanta da’. Now many refer to him as ‘Himanta mama’. ‘Mama’ is seen as a giver and protector, and that has especially strengthened his connect with women voters,” Tripathi said, adding that the Chief Minister consciously cultivated that public image.

The Himanta model

The BJP’s rise in Assam predates Sarma’s tenure as Chief Minister, but many believe he has successfully built an independent political brand strong enough to transcend party lines.

“He works day and night. Earlier politicians came only during elections, but Himanta is visible throughout the year,” said Bidyut Sharma, a businessman in Guwahati.





File image of Sarma. (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

Pallabi Saikia, a college student, echoed a similar sentiment. “People may support different parties, but everyone knows Himanta is active and decisive. Even young people discuss his speeches and decisions regularly,” she said.

His appeal appears to cut across demographics, from urban middle-class voters impressed by infrastructure development to rural supporters who see him as accessible and action-oriented.

Supporters credit him for transforming governance into a direct political communication tool. Roads, bridges, welfare schemes, medical colleges, and large infrastructure projects were consistently tied to his leadership image during the campaign.

Explaining the BJP’s sweeping victory, Sarma himself pointed to governance and delivery as the key reasons behind the mandate.

“In the last five years whatever service BJP extended, we worked excellently and have benefitted the people. The security and development promise we gave, we did the work. The schemes attracted the population and things like eviction and development projects worked for us,” he said.

The strategist factor

What sets Sarma apart from many regional leaders is his detailed understanding not only of the BJP’s machinery but also of Opposition dynamics.

A former Congress heavyweight who spent over two decades in the party before joining the BJP in 2015, Sarma still maintains extensive personal and political connections across Opposition circles. That background has strengthened his image as a strategist who often appears several steps ahead politically.





Sarma in one of his pre-election campaigns (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

In his post-election remarks, Sarma claimed he was aware of Opposition strategies and internal discussions during the election period, including alleged plans by Congress leaders to move elected MLAs outside Assam after the results to prevent defections.

“After the results, they were thinking of moving to Karnataka so that the politicians don’t shift to BJP. I was aware of that because I got calls from BJP Karnataka informing me that they booked a resort there. Even the BPF informed me. And the people from Congress themselves informed me,” Sarma said.

He further highlighted the depth of his political network during an interview with a national broadcaster.

“Of 19 MLAs from Congress that have won, six are my very good friends. Whenever presidential elections will take place, you will see we will get six more votes,” he said.

Over the years, Sarma has repeatedly hinted at having sources within rival camps. His famous remark about having “moles” inside Congress has since become part of Assam’s political folklore, reinforcing his image as a leader deeply connected to every layer of the state’s political ecosystem.

Unlike leaders confined largely to governance or public speaking, Sarma combines administrative control with organisational sharpness and constant political intelligence gathering.

Perhaps Sarma himself summed up the emotional core of his politics best when he said, “The love of the people is the only power in politics.”

In Assam’s evolving political story, the BJP may remain the vehicle of power, but increasingly, Himanta Biswa Sarma himself appears to be the engine driving it forward.