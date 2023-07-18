Assam: Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 18: In a shocking incident a middle-aged man was arrested by Guwahati Police on Monday night for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in the city.

The incident took place at Lachit Nagar area Bylane No- 8 where the accused, identified as Bhola Panjiyar, allegedly entered the victim's home when her parents weren't there.

However, alert neighbours quickly stepped in after hearing noise inside the house.

Following the incident the accused was immediately nabbed and was handed over to Paltanbazar police station.

Furthermore, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).