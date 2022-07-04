Assam: Key Islamic body urges Muslims not to sacrifice cow on 'Bakrid' festival

Guwahati, Jul 4: The Assam unit of Jamiat Ulema, a key Islamic organisation, has appealed to the Muslims not to sacrifice cows on the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha or 'Bakrid' festival so that the religious feelings of the Hindus are not hurt.

As 'Qurbani' is an important part of the festival, animals other than cows can be sacrificed, said Badruddin Ajmal, the organisation's state unit chief.

"Sanatan dharma of Hindu religion reveres the cow as their mother and worships them. We should not hurt their religious feelings," Ajmal, also the president of political party AIUDF, said in a statement.

According to him, the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a public appeal in 2008 not to sacrifice the cow as a part of the 'Qurbani' (sacrifice) on the occasion of the festival and it was pointed out that there is no mention or compulsion that a cow has to be sacrificed.

"I am reiterating the same appeal again and urging my fellow believers to sacrifice an alternative animal and not the cow so that the religious sentiment of the majority population in the country is not hurt," the Dhubri MP said.

During the Id-uz-Zuha, animals such as camels, goats, cows, buffalo, sheep and other animals can be sacrificed, Ajmal said.

"As the cow is considered holy by the majority of people, I humbly appeal to people to avoid it and sacrifice an alternative animal," he said.

Id-uz-Zuha or 'Bakrid' is likely to fall on July 10.