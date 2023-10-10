Assam: Father of 2 arrested on charges of rape in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 10: A heinous rape incident on a 13 year old minor girl has come to fore in Guwahati city on Tuesday where a person identified as Abdul Hamid allegedly fed the victim some intoxicants and has been allegedly involved in the heinous crime from the last six months.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Dakshin Gaon area.

According to the victim’s mother, the accused fed her daughter some intoxicants to make her unconscious and then raped her.

After the members of the family came to know about the incident, they lodged a complaint at Bhagaduttapur Police Station a week ago under POCSO Act and under sections 328/376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned that Abdul Hamid is a father two children.