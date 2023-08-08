Assam: Fake notes, gold items seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Aug 8: Police on Monday night recovered Fake Indian Currency notes along with fake gold items in Kahilipara locality of Guwahati and nabbed two accused during a search operation.

As per sources fake notes worth Rs 1,03,500 and the gold items were recovered from a rented house in Dakshingaon village of Kahilipara.

Furthermore, the two accused identified as Rashidul Haque and Faruk Ahmed residents of Lakhimpur were running their operations from the rented place for the last four months.

It may be mentioned that during the search operation, along with the fake gold and fake currency notes police also seized fake currency printing machine and three mobile phones.

Further investigation is underway.