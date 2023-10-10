Assam CM inaugurates statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Oct 10: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday inaugurated the statue of legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan and 'Saheed Smarak' in Guwahati’s Narengi Military Station.
Along with CM Sarma General Officer Commanding 101 Area Sanjay Malik, Major General PS Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area and many other dignitaries were present during the ceremony.
This ceremony represented a significant moment symbolising the deep historical and cultural legacy of Assam.
