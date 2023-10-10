Assam CM inaugurates statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 10: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday inaugurated the statue of legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan and 'Saheed Smarak' in Guwahati’s Narengi Military Station.

Along with CM Sarma General Officer Commanding 101 Area Sanjay Malik, Major General PS Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area and many other dignitaries were present during the ceremony.



This ceremony represented a significant moment symbolising the deep historical and cultural legacy of Assam.





মই লাচিতে কৈছোঁ

মোৰ সঘনাই নাম লোৱা

লুইতপৰীয়া ডেকা দল...



Today, we celebrated the ceremonial inauguration of the Bir Lachit Barphukan statue and Swahid Smarak at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati, paying yet another glorious tribute to the legendary Ahom General of Assam. pic.twitter.com/XC9DFvojZ5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2023



