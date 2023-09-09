Assam: Biker injured after collision with car in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 9: A road accident took place on Friday night where a biker received grievous injuries in Guwahati.

The incident occurred in Guwahati’s GS Road locality.

As per sources, a four-wheeler rammed into the bike, following which the biker flung off from his bike and received serious injuries.

Following the incident Dispur police reached the spot and immediately rushed the injured to a hospital for medical attention.