AIIMS Guwahati strengthens trauma care with ATLS accreditation

Guwahati, Dec 17: AIIMS Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in the North East region to be accredited as an Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Provider Centre.

“The accreditation has been granted under the leadership of Prof (Col) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati. Marking this landmark development, the institute successfully conducted its inaugural ATLS Provider Course from December 12 to 14, 2025, ushering in a new chapter in structured trauma education in the region,” said an official statement.

The programme was attended by Prof MC Mishra, chair, ATLS India and former Director, AIIMS New Delhi. Senior ATLS faculty members from across the country also participated, providing their expertise and support to strengthen the initiative.

The accreditation signifies a major step forward in disseminating standardized trauma management principles, with a special focus on effective intervention during the “golden hour,” a crucial determinant of trauma survival and outcomes.

Each ATLS course at AIIMS Guwahati enrolls 16 delegates and follows a rigorous training module comprising two days of intensive hands-on and didactic sessions, followed by a formal assessment on the third day, strictly adhering to ATLS guidelines.

“Through this initiative, AIIMS Guwahati reaffirms its commitment to advancing trauma care capacity in the North East by ensuring sustained ATLS training, ultimately contributing to improved emergency response, better patient outcomes, and a reduction in trauma-related mortality across the region,” the statement added.