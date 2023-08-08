37-year-old man dies by suicide in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 8: A 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Guwahati city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Rajbongshi who was a resident of Kanchan Nagar in Hengrabari locality.

A carpenter by profession, Rajbongshi is survived by his wife and two children.

Reportedly, the victim locked his family in a room following which he died by suicide.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. The reason behind the incident is yet to be established