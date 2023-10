Guwahati, Oct 10: The District Task Force along with Jalukbari police conducted an operation in Guwahati’s Maligaon and Pandu area to rescue child labourers on Tuesday.

Following the operation, around 11 child labourers were rescued from various business establishments from Maligaon and Pandu area.

It may be mentioned that the rescued children had been working for many days at low wage.