Leaked photos suggest 'MasterChef India' winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia

Mumbai, March 14: As the cooking-based reality show, 'MasterChef India' is heading toward its finale on March 31, some photos from the set have leaked which suggest that Assam's Nayanjyoti Saikia will be the winner of this season.

Saikia's photo wearing the 'MasterChef coat' and carrying the trophy along with the crew members has been uploaded on the show's fan page.

The caption reads: "NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy... Finally, the Ending was good. Congratulations to you nahhh Boy."

However, the makers have not made any official announcement about it.

After the post, many of the social media users congratulated the 26-year-old self-taught cook.

One of the fans wrote on Twitter: "Really happy for him as he is the only deserving contestant with 'good heart' and 'great cooking! A person who learnt everything watching youtube & winning a title is amazing"

Saikia was found by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and he only persuaded him to continue his passion for cooking despite his father's unwillingness to the profession.

Another comment reads: "True. His hard work finally paid of."

While the other one wrote: "Omgggg yessss!! Well deserved!"

Another social media user mentioned: "I just hope this is true... if it is then, i am very happy...he is one of the honest and hardworking contestant on master chef who does only seedhi baat no bakwas n his dishes look awesome too."

'MasterChef India', judged by Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.