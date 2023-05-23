The Assam Tribune journo to speak at London on how journalists work in oppressive democracy

Guwahati, May 23; A panel discussion on ‘A journalists’ playbook of working in an oppressive democracy’ will be held at London on May 24. The discussion will highlight how independent journalists from South Asia are covering stories in an oppressive democracy.

The panellists included Anbarasan Ethirajan, South Asia Regional Editor, BBC News; Harun Najafizada, founder-director, Afghanistan International TV; Murtaza Ali Shah, UK chief correspondent, Geo News, Pakistan and Nasreen Habib, journalist, The Assam Tribune, Assam, India (SAJP Fellow 2023).

The discussion will be chaired by David Loyn, Visiting Senior Fellow, Department of War Studies, King's College London.

The panel discussion will be organised keeping in view how journalists have been attacked, detained, even killed, all for doing their job in the past few years and despite the impediments they adhered to their profession of unearthing the truth.

The discussion will also focus on the tricks of the trade, the legal rights and support systems that enable journalists to carry forward with their task, and what needs to change to make things better.

The discussion will be held at University of Westminster, London.