Rhino found dead at Kaziranga

Guwahati, August 8: In a tragic incident, a female one-horned rhino was allegedly found dead at Kohora range in Kaziranga National Park.

Reportedly, the forest officials confirmed that the rhino died due to old age and its horn was also intact, suggesting that this wasn’t a poaching case.

The carcass was discovered at the river bank which leads to a suspicion that the rhino might have died afar and the carcass floated through the steam.

Earlier this month, the skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in Assam. Sources said the skeleton was recovered from Bansbari zone in the national park.