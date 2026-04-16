'People will be Zubeen’s voice, ensure justice': Garima moves Latasil Bihu crowd

Guwahati, Apr 16: As Assam marked Bohag Bihu this year, the absence of cultural icon Zubeen Garg cast a poignant shadow over the celebrations, with grief and remembrance shaping the mood across the state.

At Latasil Bihutoli in Guwahati on Wednesday, the festive atmosphere gave way to emotion as Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed a gathering that stood united in memory and quiet resilience.

Fighting back tears, she spoke of loss, love and the enduring presence of the artiste whose voice continues to resonate across Assam.

“Zubeen will not leave Assam,” she said, adding, “For days, I could not come out among people because it was too overwhelming. But today, I feel a different strength. I feel like Zubeen is with us.”

Her words drew a deeply emotional response from the crowd, with many visibly moved. For a moment, Bohag Bihu festivities at Latasil transcended celebration, turning into a collective act of remembrance.

Recreating one of Garg’s signature stage gestures, Garima reaffirmed that his legacy lives on through the people.

“Zubeen is alive in every one of us. I will try to stand strong and continue the work he believed in - be it for culture, society or nature. With your love and strength, his dreams will continue,” she said.

She also called on people to carry forward his legacy and seek justice. “Keep Zubeen alive. He will get justice and that justice will come from the people. We will be his voice. Zubeen amor houk… Amar Zubeen omor,” she said, as the crowd echoed her words.

Often described as the heartbeat of Assam’s cultural identity, Garg passed away on September 19 during a visit to Singapore, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the state’s cultural landscape.

Since then, the state has grappled with grief as well as unanswered questions surrounding his death. A fast-track court has been set up in Guwahati to ensure day-to-day hearings in the case.

Yet, beyond the legal proceedings, what unfolded at Latasil reflected something deeper - a reminder that for Assam, Garg was never just a singer, but an enduring emotion and a voice that continues to echo across generations.