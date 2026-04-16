Now, AI tool to predict floods, aid farmers in six Northeastern states

Silchar, Apr 16: From predicting floods to guiding farmers on crop choices, a new AI-powered system is reshaping agriculture across the Barak River Basin and beyond.

Developed by Assam University, Silchar, the project is bringing predictive intelligence and real-time information directly into the hands of farmers across Northeast.

Spearheaded by the university’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the initiative, conceptualised in 2024, has been funded by the Department of Science and Technology and is being monitored by Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai.

Covering six states, namely Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, it addresses a region where agriculture remains highly vulnerable to erratic weather and limited access to timely information.

“Technology in agriculture often stops at advisories. We wanted to go beyond that by linking prediction, access and action into one integrated system,” said Dr Somnath Mukhopadhyay, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator.

At the heart of the project is an AI-powered early warning system that predicts floods, extreme weather events and even river course changes. Built using satellite data analytics and machine learning, it provides location-specific alerts - enabling farmers to prepare in advance rather than react to disasters.

The initiative goes beyond forecasting to redesign the entire agricultural cycle. Field studies across remote villages revealed that lack of information, not infrastructure, is the biggest challenge.

“A farmer may know what to grow, but not where to get quality seeds… Our biggest finding was that information, not infrastructure, is the real bottleneck,” Dr Mukhopadhyay noted.

To address this gap, the team developed Krishi Vikash, a multilingual, voice-enabled mobile application designed as a digital companion for farmers.

From pre-sowing to post-harvest, the app integrates crop recommendations, input access, insurance, credit, and market linkages, including MSP details and storage facilities.

It also consolidates government schemes such as PM-KISAN and the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund into a single platform. Within a month of its launch, the app has already crossed 700 users, with feedback driving continuous improvements.

“Our focus now is on scaling up… We aim to integrate it with policy frameworks and expand its reach with government agencies,” Dr Mukhopadhyay added.

Blending technology with grassroots realities, the initiative signals a shift towards more resilient, informed and inclusive farming in the Northeast.