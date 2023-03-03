Nagaon: Vigilance sleuths arrest lat mandal on corruption charges

Guwahati, March 3: A team from the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid a trap in the office of the Circle Officer, Koliabar revenue circle, on Friday and arrested a lat mandal in a bribery case.

As per sources, the accused identified as Pranjal Bora, a Lat Mandal of Koliabar Revenue Circle, Nagaon was caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for processing and issuing land sale permission.

Vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex after a complaint was received related to the processing of land documents following which Bora was arrested for his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.