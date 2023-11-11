Miscreants torch SBI ATM in Jorhat, flee with cash

Jorhat, Nov 11: In yet another incident of ATM loot, miscreants not only broke into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM but also set it ablaze, resulting in the destruction of lakhs of rupees.

As per sources, the incident occurred on Friday night, just 100 metres away from the Cinnamara police station in Jorhat’s Mariani district.

Police and officials from the SBI have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter to identify the source of the incident. The officials emphasised that it was not a short circuit but a deliberate theft attempt, as only the ATM was targeted. It is also believed that several lakhs of rupees have been damaged due to the fire and some of the money is suspected to have been looted by the miscreants.

Notably, the proximity of the incident to the police station raises concerns about the increasing instances of ATM looting in the state.